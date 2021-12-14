Dust Echo Mapping: The New Frontier in Galactic Exploration

media release: Lecture by Prof. Sebastian Heinz

Light echoes are providing a powerful tool for the traditional Wisconsin specialty of exploring our Galaxy. Prof. Heinz will show how two extraordinarily bright X-ray echoes illustrate the potential of this new technique for measuring distances, mapping Galactic structure, and probing the properties of interstellar dust.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. If you plan to attend in person please be aware that masks are required and attendance will be limited. To attend virtually, search for the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later. For more information, see our website: spaceplace.org.