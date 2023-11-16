× Expand Talley Media The Dustbowl Revival

(2017 Isthmus pick) Fans of Americana will be giving post-Thanksgiving thanks for a shot at seeing one of the form’s most innovative practitioners. The eight members of The Dustbowl Revival leave virtually no American sound untouched. Imagine jug band/string band music with a Stax horn section and Muscle Shoals backline. Vocalist Liz Beebe’s jazz attack adds yet another layer. And you have to love a band whose video stars Dick Van Dyke. Can’t get much more American than that.

$30.