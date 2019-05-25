Dying Every Day: Meditation, Transformation, and the Bardos

press release: Nothing endures but change and accepting this has the potential to transform the dread of dying into joyful living. — Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche, In Love with the World: A Monk’s Journey through the Bardos of Living and Dying

For many Tibetans, the bardos mark the stages from death to rebirth, but they can also be understood as an inner journey of the mind, marking the “in-between” periods in our own process of becoming more fully who we truly are. When we feel threatened by change, we try to hold things in place, refusing to let old patterns die. Opening ourselves to the constant changes in everyday life helps us to let go of fear and resistance, and to experience the mind’s awakened nature.

In this one-day workshop, Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche will offer practical insight into impermanence, meditation, death, and transformation. His teachings will be drawn from his new book, In Love with the World: A Monk’s Journey through the Bardos of Living and Dying. The day will include periods of teaching, discussion, and short periods of meditation. This event is suitable for anyone with an interest in meditation and Tibetan Buddhism.

May 25, 9:30am—5:30pm. Registration opens at 8:45 a.m. Please arrive no later than 9:15 a.m. to check in, collect your book if you ordered one during registration, and get settled. Monona Terrace Convention Center, Hall of Ideas Room on Level 4

Program Fees

Base: $150 — This covers the cost of the program

Sponsor: $225 — This level allows us to offer a reduced price to those on a limited income

Reduced: $120 — Reduced fee for those with limited income

We strive to offer programs like this one as broadly as we can, regardless of ability to pay. Please consider adding an additional donation during registration or at the event to help share these teachings with as many people as possible.

If the admission fee creates an obstacle to attending this event, please email us at madisonevents@tergar.org and we will try to make attendance feasible for you.

Attendees will have an opportunity to purchase Rinpoche’s book during online registration but not at the event; read more details below.