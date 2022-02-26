ONLINE: e nina jay, Open Mic with Nancy Scott

media release: Schedule - All shows start at 7pm (central time zone)

7pm - Nancy Scott - Open Mic (If you are interested in performing in the Open Mic please, contact Nancy Scott)

7:15 - e nina jay

7:45-9:00pm - Nancy Scott - Open Mic

e nina jay describes herself as a Black, Lesbian, Womon, Writer who uses poetry as a tool of survival and to break silences around all forms of violence against gurls and womyn, with particular focus on the intersections of race, sexuality, and poverty. As a survivor of incest and rape, I believe womyn and gurls can create a powerful community to fight against the violence and constant degradation that weaves itself into every facet of our lives, by breaking silences and unraveling shame. She has recently completed a 98-minute film called body of rooms, which features e. nina performing poetry and spoken word from her book of the same name. The film was shot in the summer of 2017 before the #MeToo movement reached critical mass.

She recently published her 2nd book, a collection of poetry, titled Bricks, Blood & Water

Followed by 90-minute Open Mic hosted by Nancy Scott

"Nancy Scott is a long-time performer who has been instrumental in encouraging other artists and promoting women's music. She hosted a monthly singer-songwriter circle at Patsy's Café in Austin for 9 years and she encourages new performers, while hosting the Living Room stage at NWMF every year. For over 45 years she has been creating songs, ranging from folk to blues blended with a touch of country, that draw upon her daily experiences and express her soul. She was selected for NWMFs open mic in 2004 and performed on the Spotlight Stage in 2007. In addition to her solo gigs, Nancy has played in the Peoples Orchestra of Austin and joined other musicians at Texas women's prisons, performed at benefits, and also did kid's shows for 6 years in the 90's. Her most recent recording is Heartprints in Clay, 1995. A new recording will be in the works within the year. She received the NWMF Jane Schliessman Award for Contributions to Women's Music in 2018."

