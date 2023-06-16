media release: Wisdom Prairie is in bloom!

Take a self-guided tour of early blooming plants from 10:00 -12:00 on Friday, June 16. Meet Sylvia Marek and Julie Melton at the parking lot kiosk to learn what's blooming and get tips on plant identification. Then use the Early Summer Plant brochure to guide your leisurely walk through the prairie.

All ages are welcome. No registration is necessary. https://www.facebook.com/events/179425118426167/