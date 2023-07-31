RSVP for Early Childhood Summer Institute

media release: MMSD Department of Early Learning, in partnership with the city of Madison and with generous support from the Roots & Wings Foundation, is hosting a free Early Childhood Summer Institute on August 4 and 5, 2023. The Institute is open to community or school-based Childcare providers, 4K teachers, 4K EA/TAs, EC special education teachers, Early Learning Session teachers, center directors, principals, IRTs, PSTs, or related services staff members who support early learning. Workshops in both English and Spanish will be offered.

Registration is required: https://www. rsvpbook.com/ecsi2023