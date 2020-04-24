Earth Day Celebration

RSVP

Upham Woods, Wisconsin Dells N194 County Road N, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

press release: Celebrate Earth Day 2021 at Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center on Saturday, April 24 from 10AM - 2 PM. The Upham Woods team will lead participants in a conservation service project to care for the habitat and trails at Upham Woods. After the service project, participants may go on a self-led or guided hike. Please wear closed-toed shoes and bring water! For more information, visit our website: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/uphamwoods/home-page/programs/outreach-programs/community-programs/

All ages are welcome, and registration is FREE! Register here: https://www.regpack.com/reg/templates/build/?g_id=100906015 

Info

Upham Woods, Wisconsin Dells N194 County Road N, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965
Environment, Kids & Family, Volunteer
608-254-6461
RSVP
Google Calendar - Earth Day Celebration - 2020-04-24 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Earth Day Celebration - 2020-04-24 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Earth Day Celebration - 2020-04-24 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Earth Day Celebration - 2020-04-24 12:00:00 ical