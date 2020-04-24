Earth Day Celebration
Upham Woods, Wisconsin Dells N194 County Road N, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965
press release: Celebrate Earth Day 2021 at Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center on Saturday, April 24 from 10AM - 2 PM. The Upham Woods team will lead participants in a conservation service project to care for the habitat and trails at Upham Woods. After the service project, participants may go on a self-led or guided hike. Please wear closed-toed shoes and bring water! For more information, visit our website: https://fyi.
All ages are welcome, and registration is FREE! Register here: https://www.regpack.com/reg/