Earth Day Celebration

press release: Celebrate Earth Day 2021 at Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center on Saturday, April 24 from 10AM - 2 PM. The Upham Woods team will lead participants in a conservation service project to care for the habitat and trails at Upham Woods. After the service project, participants may go on a self-led or guided hike. Please wear closed-toed shoes and bring water! For more information, visit our website: https://fyi. extension.wisc.edu/uphamwoods/ home-page/programs/outreach- programs/community-programs/

All ages are welcome, and registration is FREE! Register here: https://www.regpack.com/reg/ templates/build/?g_id= 100906015