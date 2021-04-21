RSVP for Earth Day Challenge

press release: Accept the Earth Day Challenge with Madison Parks! We need your help! You may recall, the 2020 Earth Day Challenge events were canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year, we are seeking more than 650 volunteers at 43 parks located throughout the city to assist with trash pickup, raking, weeding, and removing sticks. All volunteers must wear a mask and practice social distancing with anyone outside of your household.

Celebrate Earth Day with your neighbors and friends by volunteering to clean up your local park! Join this community-wide volunteer effort to help make a difference.

Saturday, April 24, 10am to 12pm, Parks throughout the city

Advanced registration is required. ​​​​See REGISTER for the list of parks and the number of volunteers needed.

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 11:59pm on Wednesday, April 21.

Interested in a park not listed? Contact Tracey: thartley@cityofmadison.com