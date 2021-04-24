Earth Day Community Clean-up

media release: For decades members and supporters like you have made our important work possible. This Earth Day we are organizing a physically distanced community clean-up at Brittingham Park in Madison. We will be providing refreshments, pizza donated by Glass Nickle, and a special Clean Wisconsin Loon sticker for all of the volunteers.

Please bring a mask to the clean-up. Clean Wisconsin will provide extra masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and trash bags.

From the Clean Wisconsin staff to you, happy Earth Day. Let’s celebrate together.