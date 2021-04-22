Earth Day Electric Vehicle Parade

media release: On April 22, 2021, the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change, RENEW Wisconsin, and Slipstream will be hosting an Earth Day Electric Vehicle (EV) Parade in downtown Madison. At 1:30 PM, several dozen electric vehicles – including a Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4, Tesla Model 3, Chevy Bolt, Nissan Leaf, Hyundai Kona, Toyota Prius Prime, Audi E-Tron, and Harley Davidson Livewire – will converge at Brittingham Park. The parade will depart the park at 2 PM, drive through the city, make a loop around Capitol Square, and then return to Brittingham Park at 2:30 PM.

With nationwide transportation emissions accounting for the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions, electric vehicles are a viable solution to the climate emergency. Dane County has more electric vehicles on the road than any other county in Wisconsin. The Earth Day EV Parade is an opportunity for EV owners--individuals and businesses--to show off their EVs.