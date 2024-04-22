media release: Monday, April 22 - Earth Day Extravaganza at the Lussier Family Heritage Center

Join Dane County Parks staff for an Earth Day Extravaganza! Stop by the William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park solar shelter for some fun activities, including:

Heritage Oak Tree Sapling Giveaway (while supplies last) – Dane County Tree Board

Rainfall Simulator Demonstration

Healthy Parks, Healthy You Initiative

Self-guided Scavenger Hunt

Native Plant Seed Ball Making

Pollinator Information - UW Extension

We will also offer volunteer shifts for a number of activities including tree planting, brush cutting, trash pickup, mulching and more. You must sign up in advance if you would like to volunteer. An outdoor wheelchair will be available for use by volunteers with an advanced sign up. Use the volunteer signup form to register for a wheelchair spot and also a volunteer spot.

This event is a part of the Healthy Parks, Healthy You program, an initiative led in partnership between the Foundation for Dane County Parks, Dane County Parks, Dean Health Plan by Medica, and SSM Health. Healthy Parks, Healthy You engages youth, seniors, and their families in improving their mental, physical, and emotional health through the use of our beautiful Dane County Parks system.