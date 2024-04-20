Earth Day at FPL

media release: The theme for Earth Day this year at the Forest Products Lab is Sustainability. This Earth Day celebration will include interactive education displays and activities, behind-the-scenes Lab tours, research and scientist engagement, informational booths with local wood workers and community members including organizations like the Urban Wood Lab. Forest Service State, Private & Tribal Forestry will also have a booth emphasizing tribal engagement. Community engagement will also include presentations from the Children’s Theater of Madison.

This event continues the legacy of environmental awareness and education started here in Madison when Earth Day began in 1970. This year's theme of sustainability helps focus efforts in three core areas of economy, environment, and social improvements.

Free and appropriate for all ages, plenty of car and bike parking off Highland or Walnut