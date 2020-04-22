ONLINE: Earth Day Live

press release: Wednesday, April 22 – Friday, April 24

Starting this Wednesday to Friday, young people and adults will come together for a three-day live stream event focused on engaging people across the country and the world in collective action to protect their communities and the climate. Earth Day Live will have training sessions and performances, and will feature scientists, celebrities, and other public figures.

While the coronavirus pandemic prevents us from celebrating Earth Day in person, we can still come together online for this inspiring, intergenerational call to climate action.

Will you be standing with us this Earth Day? RSVP now and join us for the 72-hour live stream and take collective online climate action!