Earth Day Weekend

press release: Hilldale is celebrating Earth Day with a weekend of green fun! Here are a few of the events happening in honor of Earth Day:

· Donation drive with Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin (4/22 12pm-7pm, 4/23 10am-4pm; donation truck located in parking lot behind L.L. Bean; the first 200 donors will receive a free Hilldale swag bag and giveaways from L.L. Bean)

· PROSHRED drop-off event for paper shredding and recycling (4/22 4pm-6pm; limit one 10x12x15” box/family)

· Pop-up percussion by the Handphibians, a Madison-based Brazilian Percussion Group (4/22 4pm-7pm) on the Green

· Installation of clean EV charger at Metcalfe’s Market (4/22 11am; speakers from Dane County, Metcalfe’s, City of Madison and EnTech Solutions; presentation followed by a charger/microgrid mini tour and drinks and light snacks. Register here.)

· Free pop-up camp with Burn Boot Camp on the Green (4/23 9:15am-10am, register here.)

· Learn about renewable energy from the team at RENEW Wisconsin on the Green, plus solar-powered cars for kids to play with (4/23 10am-4pm)

· Meet & Greet characters Mirabel (Encanto) and Ariel (The Little Mermaid) on the Green (4/23 11am-1pm)

· Free face painting on the Green (4/22 2pm-5pm, 4/23 12pm-3pm)

· Free seed planting activity for kids at Wildewood (4/22 12pm-3pm)

For more details on the events, click here.

Hilldale supports sustainable efforts all year long by recycling our retention pond water, planting drought-resistant plants and trees, utilizing Bioswale channels to filter out polluted stormwater runoff, providing bike racks and two bus stops, hosting two Little Free Libraries, providing onsite composting units and converting exterior parking lot lights to LED. Hilldale also hosts a farmers market from May to October featuring local farms and organic produce.

ABOUT HILLDALE:

WS Development has successfully transformed Hilldale into an outdoor street-style shopping experience equipped with pedestrian walkways, social gathering spots, and lush landscaping.

Hilldale now features national and local retailers, restaurants, and entertainment options across more than 55 businesses on site. Anchored by Macy’s, Metcalfe’s Market, and AMC Theater, the center combines exciting national brands such as Apple, Lululemon, Madewell, Anthropologie and Paper Source, Shake Shack, L.L. Bean, Kendra Scott, Apple, Madewell, Sur La Table, Anthropologie, lululemon, Peloton, and Title Nine, alongside best-in-class local boutiques like Wildewood, Morgan’s Shoes, Ulla Eyewear, and Twigs. Hilldale has even expanded to include Creando Explorertorium, a convenient childcare option for busy parents which will open a new permanent preschool for children on the property this summer.

Hilldale brings Madison’s best together in one easy-access Midtown west side location. The laidback, strollable setting makes Hilldale feels like a mini getaway, even when you’re close to home. Soon, there will be even more to enjoy at Hilldale, as an expansion project kicks off in late 2022 bringing even more great shops, restaurants and entertainment to the Madison area.

For more information, go to www.hilldale.com and find them on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT WS DEVELOPMENT:

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people. WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class installations and activations. Established in 1990, WS is a vertically integrated company that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 20 million square feet of existing space and an additional five million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit wsdevelopment.com, call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn.