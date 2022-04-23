Earth Day with Your Friends

Earth Day with Your Friends

There’s something for all ages at this family-friendly event, including a nature walk lead by Wisconsin Master Naturalists, a compost bin sale and workshop with the Village of Cottage Grove Sustainability Committee—and for younger guests a story walk through the forest, a STEAM-inspired trash-to-treasure makerspace and the Dane County Trash Lab!

10 am - 1 pm, Saturday, April 23, Norman Vethe Cottage Grove School Forest

Free, register at https://libraryfriendscgwi.org/events

