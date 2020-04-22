ONLINE: Earth Days of Action

press release: Hundreds of people will join the Youth Climate Action Team for their Earth Days of Action. During this unprecedented crisis, the livestreams hope to highlight the intersectionality of the climate crisis with issues that we face during this pandemic, among others. Organizers feel that because of the current situation, young people are the ones most uniquely equipped to adapt to digital tools to expand YCAT’s reach and amplify their message.

On Tuesday, April 21, at 1PM & 5PM YCAT will be holding a Kahoot like game. Kahoot is a popular online game-based learning platform that will allow YCAT to engage youth from all backgrounds. YCAT will be offering prizes to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers of both games. Learn more and join live at ycat.us/kahoot.

On Wednesday, April 22nd (Earth Day) at 6PM participants will join YCAT for a livestream featuring Joshua Collins for Congress and M Adams! Panelists will discuss how the climate crisis is an intersectional issue and the need to attack it from the root.

Current panelists include:

Joshua Collins, Congressional Candidate for Washington State's 10th District.

M Adams, Co-Executive Director of Freedom Inc.

Danni Shull, Communications and Political Director for the Joshua for Congress Campaign.

Isabel Valentín, National Logistics Director for Puerto Rico Youth Climate Strike.

Sana Shaikh, Interim National Logistics Director for US Youth Climate Strike.

Read more about the panelists and livestream at ycat.us/live.

On Thursday, April 23, YCAT organizers will hold a livestream detailing their petition. The petition urges Governor Evers to move our state onto 100% renewable energy by 2030. The livestream will start at 6 PM.

Learn more about the petition and the livestream here: ycat.us/petition.

Where: Events will be held via livestream at their respective webpages.