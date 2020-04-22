ONLINE: Earth Optimism 2020

press release: April 22-26, 2020:A FREE DIGITAL EVENT!

Watch the live broadcast for free right here at the website, as well as on Facebook Live, Twitter, and YouTube.

On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day 2020, join the Smithsonian Institution online for a FREE Earth Optimism digital event showcasing stories of both small and large-scale actions, framing the conversation and demonstrating that success is possible. Share your stories of success with #EarthOptimism and help us inspire millions of people around the world for greater impact!