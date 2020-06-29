ONLINE: Earth Talk

press release: Join Wisconsin Conservation Voters and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes for our first ever Earth Talk Live, where we’ll discuss environmental justice and the statewide effort to bring clean energy to communities like yours across Wisconsin.

Instructions on how to join the call via Zoom will be send to registered attendees prior to the event.

Earth Talk is a project of Wake – a Wisconsin Conservation Voters initiative aimed at bringing together Wisconsin’s next generation of environmental leaders fighting for healthy air and water, clean energy, and thriving communities. Check out the other episodes of Earth Talk - and learn more about Wake - on our website.