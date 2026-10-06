× Expand courtesy Mark Skudlarek. A pitcher. A pitcher by Mark Skudlarek.

media release: Discover handmade art and autumn beauty at the 26th Annual Earth, Wood & Fire Artist Tour Saturday & Sunday, October 24–25

Take a scenic drive through eastern Dane and western Jefferson counties and discover the work of 18 local artists and 6 guest artists.

Meet the artists, visit their studios, watch demonstrations, and shop for one-of-a-kind handmade art—including paintings, pottery, jewelry, woodwork, textiles, sculpture, and more.

The tour is free and self-guided, with every stop within a 45-minute driving radius. It’s just 45 minutes west of Milwaukee or two hours north of Chicago.

Bring a friend, enjoy the fall colors, and find something special to take home.

We can’t wait to see you!