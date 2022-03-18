The Earthlings (LCD Soundsystem tribute), Super Prime (Blink 182), Treatment (Oasis), Glenn Widdicombe (musical comedy), DJ Kayla Kush

× Expand Shatter Imagery Glenn Widdicombe in music mode.

media release: We had to cancel our NYE event due to omnicron, but we're doing it again for St. Paddy's weekend and THIS time, we're doing two nights! The first one being at the Wisco on St. Patty's Day; night two on March 18 is at the Harmony. Tickets are only $8 at the door! Doors open at 8pm. Music starts at 9pm!

Featuring:

at 9:00: Music by Glenn Widdicombe

at 10:00: Super Prime as BLINK 182

at 11:00: The Earthlings as LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

at midnight: a closing set by DJ KAYLA KUSH

Show is for adults 21 and over

Wisco: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2810673169233662

Harmony: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1380728599047025