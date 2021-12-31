The Earthlings (LCD Soundsystem tribute), Super Prime (Blink 182), Treatment (Oasis), DJ Kayla Kush, comedy by Glenn Widdicombe
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Get rowdy and get your 2022 toes tapping with a stellar lineup of cover sets at The Wisco! This is going to be some high quality entertainment for the end of 2021, and tickets are only $5 at the door! Doors open at 8pm. Music starts at 9pm!
Featuring:
between sets: Musical Comedy Tributes by Glenn Widdicombe
at 9:30: Treatment as OASIS
at 10:30:Super Prime as BLINK 182
at 11:30: The Earthlings as LCD SOUNDSYSTEM
at 12:30: a closing set by DJ KAYLA KUSH
Show is for adults 21 and over