RSVP for East High Pi-Mile

Welcome to the 21st Annual Pi Mile. Due to circumstances, this year's event is virtual. How does this work? Here are the steps.

1. Fill out this registration form by Thursday, May 27. Each participant must fill out a separate form.

2. Send in your payment. You can use the venmo link or pay with a check or cash. The details are at the end of this form.

3. On Friday, May 28 we will send you a second form asking you to report your race results.

4. Between Friday, May 28 and Monday, June 7, run or walk 3.14 miles. For our metric-preferring friends, this is 5.05 km.

5. After the race window is complete you will receive an electronic certificate of completion, an electronic award certificate for the speediest among us, and (if requested) an electronic gift card for a very real slice of pie at Monty's Blue Plate Diner in Madison.

6. Eat your pie!

The cost is $10 per participant. You may also make an additional donation if you would like.

Questions? Email Karen Paschke at kpaschke@madison.k12.wi.us