East High School 45th Class Reunion

East High School's 45th reunion is coming soon.....July 14-Jult 17

Wednesday, July 14, 2021: Mallards Baseball Game. Find more on Facebook. Game time 6:35 pm.

THURSDAY, JULY 15: Hike at Cherokee Marsh, 9:30-11:00 a.m., North Unit at 6098 N. Sherman Ave. Meet at end of drive in parking area next to bathrooms.

FRIDAY, JULY 16:1) Golf Outing at Cherokee Country Club, 12:00 p.m. tee off time . Click on Facebook link above for more info. 2) Meet-n-Greet at Cherokee Country Club, Sequoyah Lounge, 6-10:30 p.m. Light snacks provided.

SATURDAY, JULY 17: Picnic at Token Creek County Park, 1:00-9:00 p.m., Shelter #5 (last shelter, follow signs). BYOB (coolers, cups, ice not provided); yard games provided. Pizzas and fruit delivered at 5:00 p.m. Live music from 6:15-8:15 p.m.

Other than the Mallards game and Golf at Cherokee, this reunion is a free event.

We are excited to have four days of activities to share with classmates! Looking forward to seeing everyone again! Please help SPREAD THE WORD! LET'S DO THIS!

*For all other reunion questions, contact Julie David at: juliedavid1958@gmail.com