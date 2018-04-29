press release: Acoustic instruments, tuneful music, melodic voices, and neighbors and friends – that’s what ESAE (East Side Acoustic Ensemble) is all about. Everyone who enjoys music and cares about community is invited to a concert at the Wil-Mar Center on Sunday, April 29, 7:30 pm, to hear talented local musicians create some beautiful blues, folk, rock, old-time, and traditional music.

Local singer-songwriter Ritt Deitz, who plays and records in the Madison area with his quartet, founded ESAE last year as a pop-up neighborhood ensemble for experienced players looking to push themselves in new directions in a short time frame. ESAE seasons last a total of eight weeks and end with a live performance. The Fall 2017 inaugural season ended with a standing-room-only show at Mother Fool's on Williamson Street. ESAE started up again at the end of February, and the Spring 2018 ensemble was off and running.

ESAE produces its set organically, working in both small-ensemble and full-ensemble settings. Most tunes are covers, but the concert program always includes several original songs written by ESAE members. This year's season show will be emceed by local musician and WORT-FM radio personality, Jonathan Zarov, who was a Fall 2017 ESAE member.

The roster:

• Ritt Deitz, Director (guitar, piano, percussion, vocals)

• Al Ames (guitar, vocals)

• Jamie Ames (vocals)

• Wilder Deitz (keyboard, guitar, percussion, vocals)

• Gene Delcourt (violin, viola, guitar, vocals)

• Dave Foss (dulcimer, percussion, vocals)

• Anne Katz (vocals, kazoo, drums)

• Laura McNeill (violin, vocals)

• Lis Shea (vocals)

• Steph Stringer (vocals, harmonica)

• Diana Wheeler (violin, vocals)

The spring ESAE concert takes place at the Wil-Mar Center, 953 Jenifer Street, Madison, on Sunday, April 29, starting at 7:30 pm. Refreshments will be served! Admission is $5 and all are welcome.