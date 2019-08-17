East Side Soccer Club Benefit Night

Biergarten at Olbrich Park 3527 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Enjoy a view of Lake Monona and the downtown skyline with friends and family all around and a cold drink in your hand. Join us at the Biergarten for good feelings of gemütlichkeit—a unique German word describing friendliness and good cheer! 15% of all sales will go to support the East Side Soccer Club. Hope to see you there!

Biergarten at Olbrich Park 3527 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Fundraisers
608-237-3548
