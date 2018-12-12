East-West Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Study

press release: The City of Madison is holding a kickoff meeting for the Madison East-West Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Corridor Study to explore bus rapid transit (BRT) in Madison, and we need your help to make it a success. BRT uses dedicated lanes where feasible, modern stations, and other enhancements to provide fast and cost-effective service to jobs, entertainment, and schools. Madison’s BRT will complement existing Metro routes and be our city’s next big step toward a more sustainable local transit system.

The Madison East-West BRT Planning Study will affect the future of public transit in Madison. It is important that we hear from YOU to ensure that the plan reflects broad community needs and priorities. We hope you can join us!

Wednesday, December 12, 6:00-8:00 PM (presentation at 6:30), Central Library, Room 302

Join us to learn more about bus rapid transit and the goals of the Madison East-West BRT Planning Study. Share your perspective as we discuss community goals, concerns and priorities related to the future east-west BRT and public transportation in Madison.

Spanish and sign language interpreters will be available at this meeting. Se proveerá de intérprete de español en esta reunion pública.

Everyone is welcome at this community event – including kids!

https://madisonbrt1. eventbrite.com

Visit www.MadisonBRT.com to:

Project Contacts:

David Trowbridge, City of Madison, (608) 267-1148, dtrowbridge@cityofmadison..com

Zia Brucaya, Urban Assets, (608) 819-6566 x3, zia@urbanassetsconsulting.com