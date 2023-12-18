East Wilson and Doty Reconstruction

media release: The project will include replacement of the asphalt pavement, gravel base, curb & gutter, and spot replacement for sidewalk and driveway aprons as well as pedestrian crossing improvements. The project also includes replacement of sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and water main, street signs, and pavement markings.

Rutledge St - Riverside Dr to Division St

There are a number of points of contact during this project where the public is encouraged to give feedback as part of public information meetings and public hearings.

The City is planning to host a public information meeting to discuss the reconstruction project. The meeting will be held via zoom. Meeting topics will include projects limits, scope, existing conditions, Complete Green Streets policy, City’s Vision Zero Initiative, street design options, utility installation, assessments, and construction schedule. The residents will have the opportunity to ask questions.

A virtual public information meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m., Dec. 18, 2023, via Zoom. Registration prior is required.

Dec. 18, 2023 Public Information Meeting Registration

A questionnaire is also available. Please fill out the questionnaire by 5 p.m., Jan. 3, 2024.

Rutledge Street Questionnaire

If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access this service, activity or program, please call Nashaly Gutierrez of the Engineering Division at 608-266-4414.

Si necesita un intérprete, un traductor, materiales en formatos alternativos u otros arreglos para acceder a este servicio, actividad o programa, comuníquese inmediatamente al número de teléfono que figura a continuación 608-266-4414.

Yog tias koj xav tau ib tug neeg txhais lus, ib tug neeg txhais ntawv, cov ntaub ntawv ua lwm yam los sis lwm cov kev pab kom siv tau qhov kev pab, kev ua num los sis kev pab cuam no, thov hu rau tus xov tooj hauv qab no tam sim no.