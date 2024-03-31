The Easter Comedy Egg-Stravaganza

× Expand Erik Schwerdtfeger The audience at a past Cheshire Cat Comedy event at Crucible. The audience at a past Cheshire Cat Comedy event at Crucible.

media release: This Easter Sunday, Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy brings a hilarious lineup of comedians to Crucible, Madison's premier alternative arts space. Featuring a headlining stand-up performance by Midwest comedy legend MIKE LESTER:

Mike Lester is a stand-up comedian and actor from Minneapolis, MN. He was voted one of Minnesota's City Pages Artists of the Year in 2016. Mike ran a popular online sketch series with his group Lestaril, which showcased his dark wit and unique brand of humor. In 2017, he appeared in two online ads for CHEEZ-ITS through Funny Or Die. You can catch some of Mike’s stand-up on the sixth season of “Coming to the Stage” on Amazon Prime.

Mike served as Story and Copy Lead for the animated entertainment start up “Superplastic”, as well as writing and acting in the debut season “The Browns Show” starring drag queen superstar Tammie Brown on the OUT network as well as APPLE TV. Mike’s debut Album “It’s Not Delivery, It’s Mike Lester” came out in April of 2022, debuting in the top ten of comedy albums on iTunes. Over the course of 2022, Mike has amassed over 2 million views across social media platforms with his animated comedy clips.

Also featuring prizes, Easter-themed info-tainment, and stand-up by none other than the Easter Bunny himself!

Hosted by Cheshire Cat Comedy producer and writer for the hit late night comedy show “Capitol Comedy Hour” Josh Glen.

Performances by: Mike Lester, Connor O’Hara, Sasha Rosser, Josh Glen

Tickets are $10 advance, $15 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

Seating is first come, first served. It is recommended that you arrive at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime in order to get your pick of seats.

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You will be asked to show a photo ID upon check-in. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refuns, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.