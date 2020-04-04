press release: Join us April 4th for our 2nd Annual, Middleton Community, Easter Egg Hunt! Donations will be collected for UW Health American Family Children's Hospital and Madison Reading Project. Monetary donations will go to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research! NEW THIS YEAR - Hot Dog and Hamburger Cook Out, Face Painting, Balloon Animals, Bouncy House!

️Must Register for Event️

Link to tickets below

iny.cc/egghuntmiddleton

Children ages 12 and under can participate! All Families Welcome!️ Donations required to Participate️ AFCH Children's Hospital - (markers, crayons, colored pencils). The Madison Reading Project - (Children's Books)

Food & Entertainment: Easter Bunny Photo Shoot Bouncy House 🤸‍♀️Face Painting Balloon Animals Hot Dogs and Chips Popcorn

Start/End Time:

10am – 12pm

Ticket Info / Event Date:

April 4th 2020

Must Register at tiny.cc/egghuntmiddleton

Location:

Pioneer Park – 7555 W Old Sauk Rd. Verona, WI 53593

Admission:

Free BUT must bring donation for AFCH or Madison Reading Project