press release: Join us for the 21st Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Winnequah Park. The hunt begins at 10:00 am SHARP, rain or shine! Don’t be late or you’ll miss all the fun. There will be candy, prizes, lots of fun, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. The hunting grounds will be divided into separate areas for ages 1–2, 3–4, 5–7, and 8–10 years. Please come and join us for this FREE community event.

Special Needs Egg Hunt 10:30 am

A separate hunt will be provided for friends in wheelchairs, those visually impaired, and those with sensory needs. All ages of special needs guests are welcome!

This is a larger Egg Hunt, somewhere between 500 - 1,000 kids participate each year. For an enjoyable experience for all, please follow these rules:

- Arrive Early, the hunt starts at 10:00 am sharp. Give yourself extra time to find parking at one of the spots listed below of the map. The hunt last approximately 1 minute!

- 16 Egg Limit. Please discuss with children before the event.

- No Parents in the hunting grounds! (Except in the 0-2 group to walk with their child)

- Return plastic eggs. After the kids have opened eggs, there are multiple spots to return the eggs. Please help us out by snapping the eggs back together and put them in the empty bins that say "Drop Eggs Here."

- Prize Tents. There will be two prize tents on either side of the Dream Park Shelter if your child receives a prize ticket in one of their eggs.

- Photo with the Bunny. The Easter Bunny will arrive on the Monona Fire Truck right before the egg hunt. He will make his way to the Gazebo (located just off Nichols Rd) where photo opportunities will be made available. We'll have a volunteer to take family photos if desired.

- Have Fun! What a great way to enjoy the start of Spring.