press release: Easter Egg Hunt

Family Swim from 12:30-3:30pm, staggered Egg Hunt at 1:00pm (ages 1-3), 1:10pm (ages 4 & 5), 1:20pm (ages 6 & up), Easter Bunny visit and pictures from 12:45-2:00pm. Please bring non-perishable food items for MOM Food Pantry.