Eastside Farmers' Market

press release: Your favorite east side farmers' market will again be migrating over to the Wil-Mar building (now newly renovated!) for the months of November and December. This indoor season we're inviting a limited number of craft vendors to join us there as well. You can rely on our usual vendors having; produce, eggs, meats, cheese, mushrooms, seafood, and more.

Eastside Farmers' (+craft) Indoor Winter Market

Wil-Mar Community Center, 953 Jenifer Street

Tuesdays 4:00-7:00, November 5- December 17