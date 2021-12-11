press release: Eastside Winter Market presented by Communication and Garver Events will be held at Garver Feed Mill, December 11-12.

Winter Market Saturday & Sunday 12-7pm: art • food • home goods • clothing • vintage and more!

Also: Pop-up Print Shop: Photos taken & holiday cards printed on our risograph machines while you shop!

Sunday, 1pm (link to reserve a spot coming soon).

AND: Tone Madison fundraiser concert: Saturday, 8pm, Tickets $12 (link to purchase tickets and performer lineup coming soon).

*Masks required for entry*