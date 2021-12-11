Eastside Winter Market

to

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Eastside Winter Market presented by Communication and Garver Events will be held at Garver Feed Mill, December 11-12.

Winter Market Saturday & Sunday 12-7pm: art • food • home goods • clothing • vintage and more!

Also: Pop-up Print Shop: Photos taken & holiday cards printed on our risograph machines while you shop!

Sunday, 1pm (link to reserve a spot coming soon).

AND: Tone Madison fundraiser concert: Saturday, 8pm, Tickets $12 (link to purchase tickets and performer lineup coming soon).

*Masks required for entry*

Info

calendar-Garver-Feed-Mill-cr-Baum-Revision.jpg

Baum Revision

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Fundraisers
Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays
608-467-2618
to
Google Calendar - Eastside Winter Market - 2021-12-11 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Eastside Winter Market - 2021-12-11 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Eastside Winter Market - 2021-12-11 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Eastside Winter Market - 2021-12-11 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Eastside Winter Market - 2021-12-12 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Eastside Winter Market - 2021-12-12 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Eastside Winter Market - 2021-12-12 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Eastside Winter Market - 2021-12-12 12:00:00 ical