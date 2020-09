press release: E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting virtual events via Zoom. Registration required at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org. All are free and open to anyone.

Join us for this special edition of our Cooking Club as Megan Cain, the Creative Vegetable Gardener, teaches us about easy food preserving that doesn't involve canning! Open to everyone, whether you regularly attend cooking club or not (we'd love to have you!).