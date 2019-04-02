Easy Yoga for Everyone

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Easy Yoga for Everyone: Certified Yoga Therapist Iris Mickey will teach this free class that can be done with the use of a chair for seated poses and to assist with balance in standing poses. Those using a wheelchair are welcome. 4:30-5:30 Tuesday April 2nd at the Central Public Library. Registration is encouraged to help with headcount, but drop-ins are welcome.

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Health & Fitness
608-266-6300
