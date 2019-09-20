Easy Yoga Plus

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: A safe yoga class designed for seniors that includes breath work and poses that will teach the elements of balance, and improve muscle strength and flexibility. A good way to maintain general body health, range of joint motion, and boost your energy 

Instructor Ellen Millar is a graduate of Duke Integrative Medicine Yoga for Seniors Master Class. Presented in partnership with NewBridge. Registration required. Call 266-6385 .

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Health & Fitness, Seniors
608-266-6385
