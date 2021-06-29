ONLINE: Eat a Rainbow

media release: Interested in making your family meals more nutritious and fun? Join this 30 minute lesson on Eating a Rainbow of colors at mealtime. Looking for some new family meal ideas? A lesson designed to bring quick meals and easy food techniques to the table. Learn creative ways to incorporate good nutrition and tasty flavors without added stress! For questions, contact Holly: simon.holly@countyofdane.com

FoodWIse is funded by the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program- SNAP. SNAP/FoodShare helps families buy the food they need for good health. Visit access.wi.gov to learn how to apply or call 888-794-5556.