RSVP for Eco-Poetry: Following W.S. Merwin and Other Contemporary Eco-poetry

press release: Lauded as one of the most important poetic voices of the last half century, W.S. Merwin cultivated a uniquely spiritually-tuned voice concerned always the state of nature, time, and human perception. This class will be at once a conversation revolving around topics of ecology, eastern spirituality, and poetic technique.

Tuesdays, July 13 - August 3, 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Register by July 6

$40 per person.