ONLINE: Ecological Clean-Up

RSVP here. $10.

press release: Just because your neighbors cut their gardens to the ground in the fall doesn’t mean you have to. Stop the pressure of fall clean up and leave it to Mother Nature. Learn about the benefits and beauty of leaving plants to enhance your garden in fall and winter.

Each class in the Fall Series will be divided into two parts.

This class begins with a video hosted by Allen Centennial Garden Director of Horticulture, Josh Steger. In the first half of class Josh will demonstrate best practices and techniques for collecting seed from your home garden. You will be able to ask questions throughout this portion via the chat function in Zoom.

The remainder of this 1 hour class is open for live discussion and questions. Questions asked through Zoom during the video portion of class will be answered at this time.