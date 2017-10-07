Ecological Storytelling: Imaginative Experiments for All Ages

press release: Join visiting artists Christa Donner and Andrew Yang for this hands-on workshop exploring unexpected connections between the things in your everyday life and our world - natural, artificial, cultural, and imaginable.

During this two-hour workshop participants of all ages will work together to explore the ecological webs that connect through our lives. Through open-ended prompts, participants will collaboratively devise stories from a blend of drawing, collage, and game playing to spark inter-generational conversation and ecological thinking.

In this time of environmental complexity, we need new ways of telling stories that connect us to each other and to our futures, pasts, and present environment. This playful approach to ecological narratives involves the complex, non-linear, and indeterminate. Let’s make art together to invent new relations and new ways of learning!