Economic Democracy in Action: Our Community, Our Economy

press release: “You can’t have meaningful political democracy without functioning economic democracy.” - Noam Chomsky

Sponsored by: Alliance for Economic Democracy, Economic Democracy Advocates Foundation, Lift Economy, Northside Planning Council, Prout USA

Panelists:

James Quilligan, international policy advisor and managing director of Economic Democracy Advocates Foundation

Abha Thakkar, executive director of Northside Planning Council

Steve Herrick, Madison Cooperative Development Coalition and the Interpreters Co-op

Nada Khader, executive director of WESPAC Foundation – A Peace & Justice Action Network

Chuck Paprocki, Carbondale Spring

Dada Maheshvarananda, author of After Capitalism: Economic Democracy in Action

Shri A. Verrill, co-founder of Alliance for Economic Democracy, Maine

Ole Olson, Isthmus Engineering and Manufacturing

Come and hear the challenges and successes of a local economy based on cooperatives and an economy of the people, by the people, and for the people.

For more information, contact Beth: 608-333-4449.