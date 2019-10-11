Economic Democracy in Action: Our Community, Our Economy
Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: “You can’t have meaningful political democracy without functioning economic democracy.” - Noam Chomsky
Sponsored by: Alliance for Economic Democracy, Economic Democracy Advocates Foundation, Lift Economy, Northside Planning Council, Prout USA
Panelists:
James Quilligan, international policy advisor and managing director of Economic Democracy Advocates Foundation
Abha Thakkar, executive director of Northside Planning Council
Steve Herrick, Madison Cooperative Development Coalition and the Interpreters Co-op
Nada Khader, executive director of WESPAC Foundation – A Peace & Justice Action Network
Chuck Paprocki, Carbondale Spring
Dada Maheshvarananda, author of After Capitalism: Economic Democracy in Action
Shri A. Verrill, co-founder of Alliance for Economic Democracy, Maine
Ole Olson, Isthmus Engineering and Manufacturing
Come and hear the challenges and successes of a local economy based on cooperatives and an economy of the people, by the people, and for the people.
For more information, contact Beth: 608-333-4449.