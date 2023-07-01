× Expand courtesy Hatch Art House The exterior of Hatch Art House at night.

media release: Join Hatch Art House in July and August for the 2023 EcoSquared Art Show! Hatch showcases a curated selection of various artworks by over 75 Wisconsin artists most of the year but opens the front two walls of the gallery to all Wisconsin-based artists for the EcoSquared show nearly every year since 2012. EcoSquared (Eco for eco-friendly, Squared for square art) focuses entirely on square works of art made with upcycled materials by local artists. This year marks the biggest EcoSquared exhibition yet, with nearly 90 pieces of square upcycled art by over 27 Wisconsin-based artists!

Hatch Art House will be hosting an Artist Reception to celebrate the opening of the 2023 EcoSquared Art Show on Friday, July 7, from 6pm-9pm.

EcoSquared will be open for viewing during store hours (Mon-Fri 11am-6pm, Sat 11am-5pm, Sun 11am- 4pm) from July 1st to August 31st.

Hatch Art House is located at 1248 Williamson St in Madison.

