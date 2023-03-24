media release: Madison Scottish Country Dancers are delighted to announce an upcoming concert showcasing music from Scotland and Cape Breton. With New England's Ed Pearlman, fiddle, and Neil Pearlman, piano, it's sure to be a rousing night – complete with step dance demonstration, Highland dance performances, and dessert buffet!

"An Evening of Scottish Music with Ed & Neil Pearlman" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Bethany Ministry Center/Evangelical Free Church, 301 Riverside Dr, Madison, 53704. A donation of $15 per person is suggested. Parking is available behind the church (enter from parking lot).

The father-son duo combines the energetic melodies of Scotland and the fiery, driving music of Cape Breton, played in a style that is both traditional and experimental.