Edelweiss Bike Tour

media release: This event is a fundraiser for mountain bike trails in New Glarus Woods State Park. Registration fee is $30 for individuals, $55 for families of 2–5 (two get mugs). Also, a Wisconsin DNR trail pass is required for anyone age 16 or older. You may purchase a daily pass at the trailhead kiosk or at the registration table for $5.

Sunday, June 18, 7:30 am – 3 pm, from 418 Railroad St, New Glarus.

Three routes of 15, 25 and 35 miles depart from the train depot in New Glarus and take you on portions of the Sugar River and Badger State Trails and beautiful lightly-traveled county roads. Look for Hurons, Sandhill Cranes and wild turkeys as you pedal across numerous railroad trestles along the Sugar River. Pedal through Monticello (and the Village of Albany, as well as the Albany Wildlife Area on the long route), and enjoy the support of sag stops before returning to New Glarus.

Routes maps: https://ridewithgps.com/collections/1864398?privacy_code=PYY767Y07gDL2Kw1

Short route follows the Sugar River Trail southeast, visits one sag stop at the turn-around point in Monticello at mile 6.5 before heading back to New Glarus. Returns via the Badger trail, town roads, and the Sugar River Trail to the Depot. 70% trails, 30% paved; 14 miles total.

Medium route follows the short route to Monticello and sag stop #1. Continues southeast and hits sag stop #2 at mile 12. Loops west back to the Badger trail and rejoins the short route at Monticello/sag stop#1 again. 48% trails, 52% paved; 27.4 miles total.

Long route shares Medium route through Monticello and continues SW along Sugar River Trail to Albany. Rejoins the Medium route at sag #2 at mile 20. Loops west back to the Badger trail and rejoins the short route at Monticello/sag stop #1. 51% trails, 49% paved; 35.9 miles total.

RECOMMENDED BIKES

This mixed-surface ride is perfect for bikes with 28mm tires and larger. This includes many road bikes, hybrids, gravel bikes, all-road/randonneuring bikes, commuters and mountain bikes. E-bikes are encouraged! We love this technology that gets more people out and keeps people riding! E-bike-friendly distances accommodate most battery capacities and the gentle terrain won’t drain batteries quickly, while the larger tires on e-bikes transform riding on gravel and rougher surfaces into a pleasurable experience.