Edgewood College Chamber Singers, Chorale, Guitar Ensemble

press release: The Guitar Ensemble, directed by Nathan Wysock, and the Chamber Singers and Edgewood College Chorale, directed by Sergei Pavlov, present their first concert of the new year.

The choral ensembles will be joined by featured soloist Soprano Cayla Rosché. Featured music includes selections by Mozart, Eric Barnum, Irving Berlin, Peteris Vaks, and more.

Admission is free.