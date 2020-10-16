ONLINE: Edgewood College Chamber Orchestra, Guitar Ensemble, Wind/Percussion Ensemble

press release: The Music Department at Edgewood College presents a special Fall concert, available via livestream at music.edgewood.edu. The Edgewood College Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Sergei Pavlov, will perform live from the McKinley Performing Arts Center. The concert will also include the Guitar Ensemble, under the direction of Nathan Wysock, and the Wind/Percussion ensemble, directed by Carrie Backman, in pre-recorded performances.