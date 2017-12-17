Tickets are not required for students or guests. Designated seating for the elderly and for persons with disabilities is available. Accessible seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis; due to limited space, we request that only one non-disabled person sit with each person with a disability in the seating area designated for these guests.

The Commencement Ceremony lasts approximately two hours.

Monona Terrace features a cashier-operated parking structure. Parking for Edgewood College Commencement guests is $5. Early arrival is recommended to ensure time to find parking and proceed to the Exhibit Hall. Parking is limited, and traffic becomes congested as guests exit the ramp. Information about parking at Monona Terrace is available online.