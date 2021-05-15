Edgewood College Commencement

press release: Commencement May 2021 – In person, and on campus

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Liturgy: 9:00 a.m. - St. Joseph Chapel

Morning Ceremony: 11:00 am

Afternoon Ceremony: 1:30 pm

Evening Ceremony: 4:00 pm

Edgewood College will honor more than three hundred candidates for both undergraduate and graduate degrees during outdoor ceremonies in celebration of May 2021 Commencement. The morning and afternoon ceremonies include undergraduate division candidates; the evening ceremony will celebrate graduate division students.

Candidates have been asked to invite up to three guests to celebrate the day with them. Participants include alumni who were unable to celebrate last year, due to the onset of the pandemic. Graduates and all participants will follow current protocols as established by Public Health Madison & Dane County for this special day.

At the afternoon ceremony, Jan Eddy will receive the honorary Doctor of Science degree. Ms. Eddy is honored for her service as a Trustee, and for her career of leadership and service in STEM fields.

At the evening ceremony, Dr. Donna Carroll will receive the honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. Dr. Carroll is retiring this year after nearly 30 years of leadership and service as President of Dominican University in River Forest, Illinois. Dominican University and Edgewood College are both founded by the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa.

All ceremonies, including liturgy, will be available live on www.edgewood.edu on Saturday, May 15, 2021. All times listed are CST.