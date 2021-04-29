ONLINE: Edible Landscaping to Kitchen Gardens: Planning, Planting to Harvest

press release: A Gardener's Call

January - May 2021, Thursdays, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Plants, animals, and microbes have an essential role to fill in our gardens. As gardeners, we have a responsibility to recognize and respect all beings’ contributions to healthy garden ecosystems. If we listen to life’s call, we can nurture gardens that provide for all members of the garden community. Join us for a special 5-part lecture series to learn how we can support all life in the garden - creating spaces where all life belongs.

Lectures include: 60-minute presentation on ZOOM, followed by 30 minute Q&A with the presenter.

Register for all five lectures and receive a $10 discount - REGISTER HERE! Register by the prior day.

Check out our best practices tip sheet (link) to ensure you are in tip-top technical shape for the lectures! Olbrich Botanical Gardens is unable to provide technical support during the presentations.

April 29: Edible Landscaping to Kitchen Gardens: Planning, Planting to Harvest

Presented by Lisa Hilgenberg, horticulturist at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s four-acre Regenstein Fruit & Vegetable Garden, educator, and host of Weekly Gardening Minute on WBBM Newsradio.

Kitchen gardens and edible landscapes have a unique potential to be experiential havens that provide nourishment, beauty, and respite for your family. Join Lisa Hilgenberg, horticulturist at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s four-acre Regenstein Fruit & Vegetable Garden, to learn how to incorporate edible plants and flowers into modern landscapes select attractive and productive varieties.