RSVP for Edible Startup Summit

press release: Registration for this year’s Edible Startup Summit is now open.

DATE: Friday, October 26 TIME: 8:00 am – 5:30 pm LOCATION: American Family Insurance Training Center (6000 American Family Insurance Parkway, Bldg. A, Madison)

The Edible Startup Summit is a one day training program for food business entrepreneurs. Workshop sessions will provide you with the knowledge and connections to launch your food business. Hear from successful food entrepreneurs and business development experts about various aspects of building a sustainable food business. You’ll learn about trends in the food sector; product development; business planning; food safety, licensing, and regulations; financial record keeping, financing, and pricing your product. Join fellow food business entrepreneurs for an exciting day of learning and networking.

You'll hear from seasoned entrepreneurs during an entrepreneur panel, and have the opportunity to participate in 20 minute 'flash workshops' in addition to meeting one-on-one with consultants.

The Edible Startup Summit is ideal for people who are in the early stages of development or are expanding their businesses. It is also a good opportunity for 'dreamers' to learn about what they can expect when operating a food business. Entrepreneurs who attend will leave with ideas and a head start on business planning, a network of entrepreneur friends, and a resource list of people and organizations who can help you with your venture.

The registration fee of $50 includes lunch and two snack/coffee breaks. Registration closes on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Partial scholarships are available for a limited number of participants. To request a scholarship, please contact Sharon Lezberg: lezberg.sharon@countyofdane.com

Event Sponsors: Dane County UW-Extension; Peter Robertson, founder, RP's Pasta

Collaborating Organizations:

* Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Local Foods Program

* UW-Extension Food & Finance Institute

* UW-Extension Community Food System Program

* Wisconsin Local Food Network

* Madison Public Market's MarketReady Program

* FEED Kitchens

* WWBIC

* Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic